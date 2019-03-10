SEATTLE — Oregon State and Coastal Carolina battled to a 4-4 tie in an 11-inning baseball game Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
The game was called after 11 innings due to a 3½ curfew for each game at the Seattle Baseball Showcase. The Beavers are now 12-1-1 on the year while Coastal Carolina is 13-3-1.
The Beavers nearly completed a comeback after a Troy Claunch RBI single with one out in the ninth. He softly singled to right, enabling pinch runner Kyler McMahan to score from third. Oregon State had two on with one out later in the inning but a double play got Coastal Carolina out of the jam.
The teams battled early with the Beavers going up 3-0 after three thanks to a run-scoring single in the first by Beau Philip; he followed that up with a two-run double in the third.
Coastal Carolina answered with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by Zach Biermann’s bases-clearing double.
Oregon State totaled 11 hits, with Philip, Claunch and Adley Rutschman all collecting two.
Neither starter lasted past the fifth inning. The Beavers' Sam Tweedt allowed four hits and four runs in four innings. His counterpart, Garrett McDaniels, scattered three hits in 4⅓ innings.
Brandon Eisert, Mitchell Verburg and Jake Mulholland combined for seven scoreless innings of relief, striking out 11. Coastal Carolina loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th but Mulholland’s second strikeout of the day ended the threat.
The Beavers will host Oregon in a nonconference Civil War battle at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then open the Pac-12 season with a three-game series at UCLA beginning Friday.