Oregon State University will name Mitch Canham its new baseball coach, a source confirmed on Thursday afternoon.
Canham, who as a player helped lead the Beavers to three College World Series appearances and national titles in 2006 and 2007, currently is the manager of the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A Texas League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
He coached the previous two years at Modesto, the Mariners' High-A affiliate in the California League.
Canham, 34, reportedly interviewed for the open position Thursday and was in the running with current assistants Pat Bailey — who served as interim coach this past season after Pat Casey retired last September after leading the Beavers to their third national title — and pitching coach Nate Yeskie.
There was no word on what Canham's hiring means for Bailey and Yeskie. Athletic Director Scott Barnes said last week that whoever the new coach is needs to have the "opportunity and flexibility to build their staff. In all my years in this business I’ve never required a candidate to hire certain folks. But I will be a huge advocate for the staff that we have.”
Canham, a catcher during his playing days, was part of the best three-year run in program history as the Beavers went 145-46 from 2005-07 and reached Omaha all three seasons.
He was drafted with the 57th pick in the 2007 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres and played into the 2015 season before moving into coaching.
As of 5:15 p.m. the school had not officially announced Canham’s hire.
Bailey guided the Beavers to a 36-20-1 record, including a 21-8 mark in the Pac-12, and a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament. But the team went 0-2 while hosting a regional and was eliminated.
Yeskie, who was the assistant coach of the year by D1baseball.com in 2017 and the pitching coach of the year by Collegiate Baseball, just wrapped up his 11th season with the Beavers.