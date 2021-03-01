OSU baseball: Beavers selected in latest top-25 rankings by numerous publications

After being omitted from every top-25 ranking to start the season, it didn’t take long for Oregon State to play its way back into the national conversation.

The Beavers’ hot start to 2021 earned them a top-25 nod from USA Today, D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association when each publication released its rankings Monday.

The surge up the polls comes after Oregon State’s season-opening roadtrip in Arizona, during which it went 7-1 and outscored its opponents 61-15.

USA Today ranked the Beavers at No. 19, higher than any other outlet. D1Baseball’s editors and writers determine the official NCAA rankings, and had the Beavers at 20. They are one of just two Pac-12 teams to crack this week’s top-25; UCLA (4-3) is ranked No. 8 for the second week in a row.

Oregon State will play its home-opener at Goss Stadium this week when it hosts Brigham Young University for a three-game set beginning Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.