OSU baseball: Beavers roll past Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Jake Pfennigs held Grand Canyon to two hits in six scoreless innings to pace Oregon State to a 9-2 win Saturday afternoon at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.
Pfennigs tossed his second career quality start after striking out four in his second appearance of the 2021 season. Grand Canyon (3-4 overall) managed to put just two runners in scoring position against the sophomore.
Pfennigs picked up the win to improve to 1-0 this season and 4-3 lifetime.
Neither team managed much offense through the first five innings, but the Beavers broke the game open by sending 10 batters to the plate in the sixth. OSU scored first when Preston Jones walked with the bases loaded.
OSU (6-1) made it 2-0 via a wild pitch and then 3-0 when Joe Casey was hit by a 3-1 pitch. Troy Claunch capped off the inning with a two-out, two-run single to center for the five-run lead.
Grand Canyon plated two in the eighth when Elijah Buries singled to left off reliever Jaren Hunter, bringing in two. It snapped a streak of 13 scoreless innings by the OSU pitching staff.
Chase Watkins came on in relief of Hunter in the eighth and picked up the final two outs of the inning to preserve the 5-2 lead.
Oregon State scored four runs in the ninth. Andy Armstrong, Kyle Dernedde, Ryan Ober and Joe Casey all drove in a run apiece to push the OSU lead to 9-2.
Armstrong doubled twice and led the Beavers with three hits. Ober finished 2-for-3 with three walks, while Casey and Kyler McMahan had two hits apiece as well.
GCU starter Jack Schneider lasted four innings before being pulled in favor of right-handed reliever Keaton Glover. It was Glover who took the loss after allowing two hits and five runs in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out five but also walked three. Glover is now 0-1 on the year.
Next Up
Oregon State and Grand Canyon conclude their four-game series Sunday. First pitch at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark is slated for 11 a.m.