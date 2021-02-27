OSU baseball: Beavers roll past Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Jake Pfennigs held Grand Canyon to two hits in six scoreless innings to pace Oregon State to a 9-2 win Saturday afternoon at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

Pfennigs tossed his second career quality start after striking out four in his second appearance of the 2021 season. Grand Canyon (3-4 overall) managed to put just two runners in scoring position against the sophomore.

Pfennigs picked up the win to improve to 1-0 this season and 4-3 lifetime.

Neither team managed much offense through the first five innings, but the Beavers broke the game open by sending 10 batters to the plate in the sixth. OSU scored first when Preston Jones walked with the bases loaded.

OSU (6-1) made it 2-0 via a wild pitch and then 3-0 when Joe Casey was hit by a 3-1 pitch. Troy Claunch capped off the inning with a two-out, two-run single to center for the five-run lead.

Grand Canyon plated two in the eighth when Elijah Buries singled to left off reliever Jaren Hunter, bringing in two. It snapped a streak of 13 scoreless innings by the OSU pitching staff.

Chase Watkins came on in relief of Hunter in the eighth and picked up the final two outs of the inning to preserve the 5-2 lead.