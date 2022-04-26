OSU baseball: Beavers ride momentum to get past Ducks

EUGENE — Justin Boyd says his team definitely feels the momentum of Oregon State’s 12th victory in 13 tries that came with Tuesday night’s 4-2 nonconference baseball win at rival Oregon.

But the sophomore outfielder believes that kind of success is what’s expected of the second-ranked Beavers.

“We know we’re better than most of the teams out here. We can compete with anybody in the country,” Boyd said. “We kind of expect it. We just go out and play, stay loose and have as much fun as possible.”

OSU (32-8) had some fun as Boyd grabbed the spotlight at PK Park, first in the fourth inning with a two-run home run to give the Beavers a 3-0 lead. Then in the fifth, leaping at the right-field wall to take away a two-run homer from Oregon’s Jack Scanlon to keep it a three-run game.

It was the first time Boyd had made such a catch, but it wasn’t without preparation on an unfamiliar field. During pregame batting practice on road trips, Boyd said he makes sure to walk around and get a feel for the wall as well as paying attention to the scouting report on opposing hitters.

“I just timed the wall perfectly, timed the jump perfectly,” he said of Tuesday’s play. “It was a good piece of hitting, got out … kind of blacked out a little bit during it, but it was fun.”

It was a moment that proved to be an important one given how the game played out.

After Oregon (26-14) cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth inning, OSU relievers Mitchell Verburg helped close the door for another win, as the Beavers looked to get some payback after losing five of six to the Ducks last spring.

Verburg had a tough three-game stretch through late March and early April where he allowed seven earned runs in 3⅔ innings across three outings. But the redshirt senior right-hander took the mound Tuesday with 5⅔ scoreless innings over his last three appearances. He followed that with two scoreless frames against Oregon, tallying one strikeout and one walk.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said he knows people were questioning what was going on with Verburg when he was performing well. But Canham has seen Verburg, who got the win to go to 4-3 on the season, continue to improve.

“There ain’t a guy in that clubhouse that doesn’t know Mitch, and we all know how hard he work and that he’s going to make adjustments,” the coach said. “And he wants it real bad. He’s been a Beav for several years now and he knows this is his last chance at it as a player and he’s making the most of it.”

An OSU run in the seventh provided a little more cushion.

Brown worked around a leadoff single in the ninth, getting a strikeout and two fly balls to record his sixth save of the season. He has a win and four saves in his last four appearances.

The Beavers got on the scoreboard quickly with a run in the top of the first.

Wade Meckler led off with single to right, advanced to third on Travis Bazzana’s bunt single and scored on a Jacob Melton double-play grounder.

Hunter avoided trouble in the bottom half after giving up consecutive one-out singles when he drew a Jacob Walsh grounder that the Beavers turned into a double play to end the threat.

OSU hit Oregon reliever Stone Churby hard in the second. Melton lined a double to right field with one out before Boyd cleared the fence in left-center for a homer to make it 3-0. Garret Forrester followed with a double down the line in left, but the Beavers could get nothing more.

In the fifth, Boyd’s heroic catch saved reliever Jayson Hibbard and the Beavers two runs. Reid Sebby came on and walked a batter but got the final out of the inning on a fly ball.

Oregon scored twice in the sixth on three consecutive two-out singles against DJ Carpenter, ending a streak of 22 straight scoreless innings for Beaver relievers.

OSU got a run back in the seventh on a Meckler RBI single after Jake Dukart led off with a single and advanced on Kyle Dernedde’s sacrifice bunt. But the Beavers left the bases loaded when Forrester grounded out.

Oregon State starting pitcher Jaren Hunter was roughed up in his previous outing, giving up seven hits, seven earned runs and no walks with two strikeouts in a two-inning start in the 13-6 home loss to Gonzaga.

But the sophomore righty went four scoreless innings Tuesday, allowing three hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Tuesday’s game was the first of five between the teams in a 13-day stretch. They meet again Tuesday, May 3 at PK Park before beginning a three-game series at Goss Stadium in Corvallis on Friday, May 6.

The Beavers’ home sweep of Washington last weekend gave Oregon State (13-5 in the Pac-12) a 1.5-game lead on Arizona (13-8) and a two-game advantage on Oregon, Stanford and UCLA (all 11-7) in the conference standings.

OSU opens a three-game Pac-12 set at Utah (23-15-1, 9-9) in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“Energy’s a real thing and momentum is as well,” Canham said. “I thought even after that loss we had (to Gonzaga on April 18), the guys rebounded extremely well the next day. That kind of thing shows inning to inning. When someone else scores against us, we jump right back into it. We’ve got a lot of tough competitors, and any time something bad happens these guys know how to respond.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

