OSU baseball: Beavers ready to open season in Arizona

It sounds, though, as if Canham has a pretty good idea of who may play where after dissecting the players with their respective position coaches.

He knows one things is certain regardless of who is on the field at any given moment.

“I know that our competitive nature and the energy that we bring collectively is going to be a strong suit for us,” he said. “And everyone on our roster, I am very comfortable with them to go out there and hold down a defensive position and put together as strong at-bat, give ourselves a chance to be in every game.”

Canham hinted that he won’t be afraid to make moves whenever they are needed, including in games.

“Each game that we have, each inning that we have, we're going to put the guys that have the best chance of being successful out there,” Canham said. “There's something to be said about consistency, but a lot of our training has also been being ready for that moment to come off the bench if need be, and the importance of those roles as well.

“So we were training everyone, not only to be ready for the starting roles, but those pinch-hit opportunities, pinch running, defensive substitutions. And then we have, if you look at the entirety of our roster, we have a lot of flexibility.”