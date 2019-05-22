Pat Bailey was having a conversation with his wife Monday night and Oregon State’s interim head baseball coach couldn’t believe this weekend was the final one of the regular season.
“It’s just flown by, and it always flies by because we hardly ever have days off,” Bailey said Tuesday afternoon as the Beavers began preparations for taking on USC at Goss Stadium.
The series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with Friday’s game also at 6 p.m. and Saturday set for a noon start.
Saturday’s will be the final regular-season game for four seniors — Bryce Fehmel, Zak Taylor, Dylan Pearce and Sam Tweedt — and that reality is beginning to sink in a bit.
“This season felt like it went by fast and personally my four years felt like it flew by,” Fehmel said. “To be in my last regular-season home game is pretty wild.”
“Just really excited,” Taylor said. “It feels like another regular-season series and I’m trying not to look too much into it. I’m trying not to have too much emotions Saturday but really just looking forward to taking care of business and getting us a good spot in our regional.”
The Beavers (35-16-1, 20-6) have wrapped up no worse than a top-three finish in the Pac-12, and with some help from rival Oregon against UCLA, could still take home the title.
That’s not all the Beavers have to play for this weekend. While it is likely they have wrapped up being a regional host as a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament — those will be announced around 5:30 p.m. Sunday — they want to finish strong so they can be seeded as high as possible.
“Coming here hosting USC this final weekend is going to be huge if we can win the series and sweep them then maybe we can get a top eight seed in the playoffs,” Fehmel said.
Coming off a 5-2 win at Stanford, which is tied with Oregon State for second, 1½ games back of UCLA, to split the two-game series. Saturday’s game was rained out and the teams weren’t able to play a doubleheader on Sunday.
“I kind of felt like the Stanford series was going to be like preparing for a regional,” Bailey said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to play three games because of our contract with the Pac-12 Network. But I thought it was huge.”
What was also huge was getting starting pitcher Grant Gambrell back last week against the Cardinal. The junior righty had missed the past two series — Oklahoma State and Oregon — with tenderness in his arm.
Gambrell went five innings, scattering five hits while walking one and striking out four without allowing a run against the Cardinal.
“It was great to have him back,” Bailey said. “I thought he was outstanding. He was really sharp for having three weeks off. I didn’t know what to expect and I thought he was as good as he was before he left. I’m glad he’s back.”
Gambrell was coming off a standout performance against Washington State on April 28 when he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 12 in 8⅓ scoreless innings.
He said he was fine Monday and Tuesday following the outing but felt some tenderness in his elbow on that Wednesday. He had an MRI that was clean but took the next two series off to rest it.
Sitting out was tough — "I was itching and scratching to get back out there," – he said and was happy to be back on the diamond last Sunday.
“It just felt good to get back in the fight, good to be back out there with my teammates,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of trust with them.”
Gambrell is slated to pitch the series finale on Saturday. Fehmel will get the ball in the opener and Pearce on Friday.
“We missed him the past couple weeks so to see him go out there and throw five scoreless against one of the top teams in the nation was huge to see,” Fehmel said of Gambrell. “He had all three pitches working it looked like so as long as he can keep doing that we’ll be in good shape.”
Bailey said the Beavers hope to get Brandon Eisert back in time for the regionals. Eisert, who started seven games in 14 appearances, has missed the last three series with a muscular issue.
He lengthened his throwing to about 150 feet on Monday and is expected to throw a bullpen this week, likely on Thursday.
Reliever Mitchell Verburg has not pitched since leaving the April 27 game against Washington State with some kind of injury and is expected to talk to the media, possibly before Thursday’s game, to provide on update.
“It’s just part of coaching, part of life,” Bailey said of the injuries the Beavers have dealt with. “I’m not a person that makes excuses. I told our players when we were having those issues, next man up and no excuse and keep your head up and let’s keep playing.”