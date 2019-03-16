LOS ANGELES — Alex McGarry homered in the seventh and drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning as No. 3 Oregon State scored six runs in the final three innings for a come-from-behind 7-3 Pac-12 baseball win over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
McGarry tied the game at 3-all with a solo blast in the seventh inning. Then, coming to the plate with the bases loaded and one down in the ninth, he drilled a single to center off UCLA’s Holden Powell to make it a 4-3 game.
Adley Rutschman, who drove in the Beavers’ first run of the game in the third, followed McGarry with a two-run single that saw the Beavers (14-2-1, 1-1) score a third run on the play thanks to a UCLA (13-4, 1-1) error.
The teams will play the series’ rubber game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
McGarry, Rutschman and Ryan Ober all had three hits to pace the Beavers, who totaled eight on the night. Oregon State drew eight walks, with Powell issuing three. Powell took the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He allowed two hits and four runs in a third of an inning.
The win went to Brandon Eisert, who came on in the fifth and was dominant. The lefty allowed three hits in 4⅔ innings and struck out a career-high 10 to improve to 5-0.
Eisert has yet to allow a run in 23⅓ innings this season, allowing 13 hits and just one walk to 30 strikeouts.
Neither starter figured in the decision. Bryce Fehmel went 4⅓ innings for Oregon State, allowing three hits with three runs and three strikeouts. His counterpart, Jack Ralston, scattered three hits with a run and five walks while striking out six in six innings.
Southern California native Wade Meckler made his first career start Saturday night for the Beavers. The freshman led off and was in the designated hitter position. He came into the game with three at-bats on the season.
McGarry’s seventh-inning home run was his first since Feb. 24 against Nebraska in Surprise, Arizona, and his second of the season.
Oregon State improved to 2-2-1 this season when trailing after six innings.
UCLA got on the board first, putting a solo run across the plate in the second. It marked the ninth time this season Oregon State’s opponent has scored first. However, the Beavers are 7-2 in those games.