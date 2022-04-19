OSU baseball: Beavers rally for 9-4 win over Gonzaga

Oregon State rallied from an early four-run deficit to take a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.

Beavers starter Brock Townsend got the first two outs Tuesday and then gave up a solo home run to Gonzaga third baseman Cade McGee. The 12th-ranked Bulldogs (24–10) kept the two-out rally going with four more base hits to take a 4-0 lead.

No. 2 Oregon State evened the score in the bottom of the second. Gavin Logan and Matthew Gretler each had RBI doubles to get the rally going. Paul Myro IV and Justin Boyd followed with run-scoring singles.

“Giving up four in the first, I looked around the dugout and I don’t think one guy was concerned because we went through it yesterday. It’s putting together a nine-inning ballgame,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

The Beavers (28-8) took the lead on Wade Meckler’s three-run double in the third inning. Working with a lead, the Oregon State pitching staff responded by shutting out the Bulldogs the rest of the way.

Townsend settled into a groove after the first and threw three scoreless innings before Canham turned to the bullpen. Mitchell Verburg, Ben Ferrer, Reid Sebby and Ryan Brown combined for five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and no walks. Verburg (3-3) got the win.

Canham said Townsend made the necessary adjustments.

“We had to start getting in on guys a little bit. Really starting to use our fastball a lot more and more than anything pitching down in the zone. I think that’s what hurt us in the first inning was balls were just up in the zone,” Canham said.

Garret Forrester had an RBI single in the sixth and Boyd added the final insurance run with a blast to right field in the eighth for his fourth home run of the season.

Gonzaga starter Brad Mullan (1-1) took the loss. Mullan allowed six runs on four hits over 2⅔ innings with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Beavers finished with 10 hits as Boyd, Forrester, and Myro had two hits apiece.

Oregon State will host Washington in a three-game Pac-12 Conference series starting at 5:35 p.m. on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.