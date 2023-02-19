Garret Forrester hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning and AJ Hutcheson tossed 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 14-6 win over New Mexico on Sunday in Surprise, Arizona.

Forrester’s seventh-inning solo home run was his first of the season and snapped a 6-6 tie after 6½ innings. The Beavers added to the lead with seven more in the eighth inning, punctuated by Tanner Smith’s second career grand slam, to improve to 2-1 on the year. New Mexico, meanwhile, dropped to 2-1.

Forrester finished with three hits on the day, doubling home a run in the Beavers’ five-run sixth inning. He singled home another run during the seven-run eighth inning.

Micah McDowell and Travis Bazzana also had two hits for the Beavers, who collected 15 as a team. Bazzana doubled and tripled, driving home a pair. Kyle Dernedde also drove in two in the win.

Hutcheson, meanwhile, made his second appearance of the season, and came on with two runners on and one out in the seventh. He proceeded to get an popup and strikeout to end the inning. Hutcheson picked up the win, the first of his career.

Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers and scattered nine hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out five with no walks. His counterpart, Isaac Gallegos, held the Beavers to two hits and a run in five innings. He did not figure in the decision.

The loss went to New Mexico’s Brett Russell, who allowed Forrester’s seventh-inning home run. He gave up five hits and three runs in 2⅓ innings and is 0-1 on the year.

Oregon State wraps up play in Surprise with a game at noon Monday against UC Santa Barbara.