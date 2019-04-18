Jake Harvey tripled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Oregon State baseball team rallied from a 4-1 deficit for an 8-4 victory over Arizona in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 series on Thursday night.
Tyler Malone worked a two-out walk in the eighth before Harvey drove a 2-1 pitch to right-center to put the Beavers up 5-4.
After Adley Rutschman was intentionally walked, Ryan Ober delivered a three-run homer on an 0-1 pitch for some valuable insurance.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Nick Quintana in the third.
The Beavers tied it in the bottom of the frame on an Ober RBI single that drove in Malone, who led off the inning with a walk and went to second on a single by Rutschman.
The Wildcats regained the lead in the top of the fourth on a three-run homer by Tony Bullard for a 4-1 lead.
Rutschman’s inside-the-park home run, the second of his career, cut the Beavers’ deficit to 4-2 in the fifth.
OSU tied the game with two runs in the seventh. Kyler McMahan opened with a walk and eventually scored when Harvey reached on an error. After Rutschman walked, Matthew Gretler singled to center to drive in Harvey.
The Beavers had the bases loaded but George Mendazona popped up to end the threat.