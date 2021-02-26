OSU baseball: Beavers pull off comeback win

PHOENIX — Joe Casey drove in two runs on a ninth-inning, two-out double to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Grand Canyon Friday night at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

Casey came to the plate with two down, Matthew Gretler at second and Troy Claunch at first after the latter drove a single to right. Frankie Scalzo went 1-0 on Casey, who then drove the second pitch of the at bat off the left field wall, bringing in both runs and giving OSU a one-run lead.

Kyler McMahan, who had earlier doubled to extend his hit streak to 13 games, drove in Casey with a single back up the middle to seal the 3-1 lead.

Jake Mulholland, the last of four OSU pitchers, closed out the win with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers, picking up his first career quality start. He scattered two hits and a run in six innings, but did not figure in the decision after the Beavers’ ninth-inning comeback.

The win went to Reid Sebby, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning. He improved to 1-0 on the year.

Scalzo was charged with the loss and is 0-1.