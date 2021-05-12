OSU baseball: Beavers prep for season-defining series with ASU

Strength in numbers

Oregon State’s pitching depth has been one of its greatest assets this year. The Beavers are carrying a tidy 2.91 team ERA and have given at least 10 innings to 14 different pitchers.

That type of stellar depth has allowed Canham and pitching coach Rich Dorman to mix and match pitchers for certain situations that play to each guy's strengths. While some teams might begin to pare down their bullpens and give more innings to a smaller number of pitchers, don’t expect Oregon State to deploy such a strategy.

“The longer the season goes and the more these guys are playing, you start to understand which situation they’re going to be best in,” Canham said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve paid more and more attention to that. … I think all these guys can all play huge roles.”

Of that group of 14 pitchers, 10 who are primarily relievers have thrown at least 17 innings. Everyone in that group is still expected to play a large role over the next few weeks.

“We’ve had a good mix of guys get in and get innings this year,” Canham said. “That goes with the depth. That goes with game-by-game, situation-by-situation and keeping the guys ready. Some guys haven’t thrown necessarily in 4-5 days; we’re looking at what to do in the mid-weeks to keep them ready for the weekends. Making sure that what we’re doing on the weekends is putting guys in the right situations to win games.”

