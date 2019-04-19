Oregon State baseball’s game with Arizona Friday night has been postponed. The teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game slated for 2:05 p.m. Game two will follow at 7:02 p.m.
Ticketholders from Friday night’s game can use their tickets for the first game of the doubleheader. Those who hold tickets to both games will need to exit and re-enter the stadium between games.
The first game of the doubleheader will not be broadcast, nor will it have a live stream available. It can be heard live on the Beaver Sports Radio Network. The second game will air live on ESPNU.