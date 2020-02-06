OSU baseball: Beavers picked fifth by coaches

The Pac-12 baseball coaches have tabbed Arizona State as the favorite to win the conference title this season, the fourth time the Sun Devils have been picked to finish first but the first time since 2010.

The Sun Devils are ranked in the top 13 in all the preseason polls and received seven first-place votes for 96 points to edge UCLA (89), which received the other four first-place votes.

Stanford (81) is third, Arizona (70) fourth, Oregon State (66) fifth and Washington (49) sixth

California and Utah (45 each) are tied for seventh with Oregon (35) ninth, Utah (16) 10th, and Washington State (13) 11th.

