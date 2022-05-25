OSU baseball: Beavers outscore Huskies, 13-8, for win at Pac-12 tournament

Home runs by Garret Forrester and Gavin Logan highlighted a 17-hit effort by Oregon State on Wednesday night in an explosive first-round game at the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Beavers defeated Washington, 13-8, in a game which took well over 4½ hours to complete.

The Huskies, who came into the tournament on a 12-game winning streak, scored five runs in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead.

Oregon State answered back with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-2 lead. Kyle Dernedde doubled to get the inning started and scored on a single by Justin Boyd. Wade Meckler then walked and Forrester cleared the bases with a three-run blast to right field.

The Huskies regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Once again, Oregon State answered immediately in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Jacob Melton to tie the game. A two-run double by Logan gave the Beavers a lead they would not relinquish.

The Beavers added two more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Forrester and a solo home run by Logan, who went 3 for 4 and had three RBIs in the contest.

Every Oregon State starter had at least one hit. Melton went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Dukart was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Oregon State starter Jaren Hunter went 3⅓ and gave up four runs — three earned — on five hits with two walks. Ben Ferrer pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Ryan Brown got the final five outs to close the contest.

The Beavers will play the winner of Wednesday’s late game between California and UCLA on Thursday evening at Scottsdale Stadium. That game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with the results of Wednesday’s late game.

