It didn’t take long Monday morning for the Oregon State baseball team to find out the three teams standing in its way of advancing to the super regionals for a third straight season.
The Beavers learned Sunday night they would be one of the 16 host sites for the regionals. Bright and early on Monday they found out they were in with the No. 16 overall seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.
Paired with the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament — Pac-12 rival and champion UCLA — the Corvallis Regional was the second one to be unveiled.
Coming to Corvallis will be No. 2 seed Creighton, No. 3 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed, and the Beavers’ first opponent, Cincinnati. The Beavers (36-18-1) and Bearcats square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium. Michigan and Creighton play at 1 p.m.
The regionals are a double-elimination format and games continue Saturday and Sunday with an if-necessary finale set for Monday.
Interim coach Pat Bailey and junior infielder Andy Armstrong both had the same answer when asked about the three teams coming to Corvallis — they don’t know anything about them.
“Going to find out more as we gather stuff this week and start looking at video and scouting report information,” Bailey said.
Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference tournament to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1974. The Bearcats, who crushed Connecticut 22-5 in the title game, are 30-29 overall.
Creighton won the Big East title and is 38-11 overall. This is the third time the Bluejays have been a No. 2 seed and they are looking to reach the super regionals for the first time since they began in 1999.
It’s Creighton’s first NCAA berth since the 2012 season.
Michigan (41-18) is the No. 3 seed and finished second in the Big Ten this season. The Wolverines last played in the regionals in 2017 and were among the last four in this year's field.
Both Creighton and Michigan have played at Goss Stadium in the postseason.
The Bluejays were in town for the 2011 regional and the Beavers won the only matchup 5-1.
Michigan came to Goss for the 2007 super regionals, with the Beavers winning 1-0 and 8-2 to advance to the College World Series, where they won their second straight national title.
Oregon State is one of four teams to host a regional for the third straight season, joining Stanford, Arkansas and Texas Tech.
“It’s always nice to play at home for the regional in front of these fans,” senior pitcher Bryce Fehmel said. “It’s always a great atmosphere and we’re definitely looking forward to it. … Staying at home for the young guys is huge. They will be able to sleep in their own beds, stick to their routine. So it will be nice.”
Added Bailey: “I don’t know what the percentages are but I bet you they are probably 70 percent of the time teams that host regionals win the regional.”
Since the 2005 season, the Beavers have hosted the regional seven times and won six of them with an 18-0 record. The only time OSU failed to advance was in 2014 as the No. 1 overall national seed.
“Everybody is 0-0 right now and whoever is playing the best baseball is going to be lucky enough to move on,” Fehmel said.
The Beavers stumbled a bit down the stretch, losing eight of their last 13 games. OSU was just 17-10 at home.
So do the Beavers have anything to prove?
“I don’t think so,” Armstrong said. “As long as we show up and play, it really doesn’t matter who we play. We could play the top seed. It’s not who we’re playing, we’re playing ourselves and we’re playing the game of baseball.”
If the Beavers are able to navigate the regional and advance to the supers, they would likely make a trip to Los Angeles to take on top-seeded UCLA.
The Bruins won two of three in the opening conference series of the season.
“It would personally be nice if we can move on to the super regional get top go back home again,” Fehmel said. “I think that was our first Pac-12 series. We played all right, I don’t think we played to our ability so hopefully we get another chance at them.”
The potential matchup would mean the Pac-12, which had five teams make the field, can only get four teams to the CWS.
“It’s the way the bracket was set up and so I think it’s interesting those kinds of things happen but it is what it is,” Bailey said. “The good news is we have a lot of information on UCLA and we know them really well. All those guys on the UCLA team have been together the last three years, they’re a veteran dominated team so we have a lot of information on them.”
Stanford is the No. 11 seed, while Arizona State and California got in as No. 2 seeds — California at No. 5 overall seed Arkansas and ASU at No. 10 overall seed LSU.
Arizona (32-24), which finished the season strong but went just 2-13 against the five Pac-12 teams in the tournament, did not.