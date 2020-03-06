OSU baseball: Beavers offense cold in home-opening loss

After beginning in electric fashion, Christian Chamberlain’s first home start of the year was derailed by one bad inning.
The junior left-hander struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit over five innings, but it wasn’t enough to get the Beavers a win in their home-opener at Goss Stadium Friday. Oregon State fell 6-0 to UC Santa Barbara to drop to 5-7 on the season.
Chamberlain kept the Gauchos (11-2) handcuffed for 4⅓ innings, but the visitors put three runs on the board in a messy fifth, and the Beavers never responded. The result was Oregon State’s first loss in a home opener since 2003.
“I think a lot of the guys are going to have a hard time sleeping tonight thinking about this,” coach Mitch Canham said. “Understanding who they are and what they can bring to the table. Because they’re vastly talented — it’s just a matter of believing in it and going out and executing.”
Oregon State did not get a hit off of UCSB starter Rodney Boone until the sixth inning, and it only had one more the rest of the night. Meanwhile, the Gauchos took advantage of four Beavers errors and nine walks to bolster their offense while tallying just one hit all night.
“In no way is that acceptable for us to play like that,” Canham said. “It’s very uncharacteristic of our defense. We need to do a better job of filling up the strike zone and not allowing free bases.”
UCSB is the first team to score an earned run off of Chamberlain in four starts this year.
The junior punched out the first two batters he faced on the night, and after issuing back-to-back walks, he recovered to strike out UCSB’s Mason Marquez swinging to escape the first inning.
Throughout the opening frame, though, he had some trouble spotting his fastball. Chamberlain missed with several arm-side heaters to the Gauchos No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, and he was bailed out when Marquez chased a pitch way outside the zone for the third strike.
You have free articles remaining.
In the second inning, he compensated by throwing his breaking ball earlier in the count and immediately got positive results from the adjustment.
Chamberlain struck out two batters in each of the next three innings, and the first nine batters he faced did not manage to put a ball in play.
“I just settled in, I was pretty amped up for the first home game,” Chamberlain said. “It’s nice to get out here, sleep in your own bed and go in with your home crowd.”
The Gauchos gave Chamberlain and the Beavers little to worry about until the fifth inning, when Kyle Johnson drew a one-out walk. Mason Eng followed with a well-placed bunt down the third base line, but Oregon State third baseman Richie Mascarenas made a slick, bare-handed play to get Eng at first for the second out.
Chamberlain then fell behind 3-0 to UCSB No. 9 hitter Nick Vogt and ended up walking him on six pitches. That brought up leadoff man McClain O’Connor, who cracked a deep shot to the right field gap. Beavers right fielder Kyler McMahan was playing shallow and was unable to make the catch at the warning track.
Johnson and Vogt came around to score on the triple, and O’Connor scored as well after Jake Dukart’s relay throw to third skipped into the Oregon State dugout.
“It was a fastball, I left it over the plate and he put a good swing on it,” Chamberlain said.
Oregon State’s most promising offensive opportunity came in the sixth, when Joe Casey slapped a one-out single to break up Boone’s no-hitter. Andy Armstrong and Alex McGarry then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, and Gauchos’ coach Andrew Checketts turned to reliever Connor Roberts to escape the jam.
Roberts got catcher Troy Claunch to ground into a 6-4-3 double play that stole any momentum the Beavers had suddenly gained.
“Troy’s a great hitter,” Chamberlain said. “Obviously when he comes up with the bases loaded, everybody is up on the railing, we all expect the best from him. That happens and it’s baseball, but it’s nothing you can worry about.”
The Beavers will look to bounce back Saturday when they face the Gauchos at 4:05 p.m. Sophomore Jake Pfennigs (2-1, 4.63) will get the start for the Beavers. UCSB will counter with left-hander Zach Torra (2-0, 0.47).