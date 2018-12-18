The Oregon State baseball team will open the 2019 season ranked No. 7 according to Collegiate Baseball, which released its top 40 poll on Tuesday.
The reigning national champion Beavers will open a season in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year and sixth time in the last seven seasons.
LSU opens the season at No. 1, followed by Vanderbilt, UCLA, Texas Tech, Stanford and Florida. Other 2019 opponents ranked to start the year include Coastal Carolina (12), Oklahoma State (16), Arizona (26), Minnesota (28), Oregon (31) and Arizona State (36).
Oregon State finished the 2018 season with a 55-12-1 mark, winning the program’s third national title after winning the best-of-3 championship series 2-1 over Arkansas.
Collegiate Baseball also released its preseason All-America teams on Monday. Adley Rutschman and Kevin Abel were named first team, Bryce Fehmel was selected to the second team and Jake Mulholland on the third team. The four preseason selections are the most for any team in the nation.