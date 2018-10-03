Ryan Gipson, who spent the last four years guiding the Linn-Benton Community College baseball program, has joined Oregon State interim coach Pat Bailey's staff as a volunteer assistant.
Gipson, a middle infielder for Oregon State from 2005-06, went 119-58 at LB. The Roadrunners went 42-4 last season, including a 29-1 mark in conference play. Over the past two seasons, LB went a combined 72-16.
"I'm excited to have Ryan Gipson be a part of our coaching staff," Bailey said in a release. "He is a great teacher and has a really good baseball mind. Obviously, the success he had so quickly at Linn-Benton Community College is a testament to how hard of a worker he is.
"More importantly, he is a great human being and I'm glad Ryan is on our staff."
Gipson lettered for the Beavers in 2005 and 2006, helping guide Oregon State to back-to-back trips to the College World Series, including a national championship in 2006.
He played in 79 career games, starting 66, and batted .270 with 10 doubles, a home run and 36 RBIs. In 2005, he led the then-Pac-10 with a .500 on-base percentage.
A Central Point native, Gipson played for Shasta Community College prior to his career at Oregon State. He hit .358 as a sophomore and .344 as a freshman.
Gipson served as an undergraduate coach for Oregon State in 2011 and 2012, then spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Dixie State in Utah. He graduated from Oregon State in 2006 with a bachelors of science in sociology.