OSU baseball: Beavers move up to No. 1 in baseball polls

Oregon State moved up to the No. 1 spot in three college baseball polls on Monday after winning all four games against rival Oregon last week.

The Beavers (38-9, 18-6 Pac-12 Conference) claimed the top spot in the Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) polls. Tennessee (42-6) is ranked second in each of those polls.

Oregon State is ranked No. 2 by DI Baseball, Perfect Game and the USA Today coaches poll. The Volunteers held on to the top spot in each of those rankings.

Oregon State players knew there was the possibility of a change at the top of the rankings after Tennessee lost two games against Kentucky in their Southeastern Conference series over the weekend.

Jacob Melton was asked about what it would mean to take over the No. 1 ranking after the Beavers’ 8-7 victory over Oregon on Saturday night.

“It really doesn’t matter to us. Kind of from the beginning of the year the whole goal is to be top eight, host a super regional here and get to play some playoff baseball in front of packed Goss," Melton said. "Obviously, that would be a cool thing but I don’t think any of us care too much about that. We just want to come out and play Beaver baseball, play our brand of baseball and come out and compete every day.”

This is the first time Oregon State has been No. 1 in the Baseball America rankings since the end of the 2018 national championship season.

It was also a good week for the Beavers in the race for the Pac-12 regular season championship. UCLA, which entered the week just one game behind Oregon State in the conference standings, was swept in a three-game series at Washington.

Stanford (29-14, 15-9) which swept a three-game home series against California, is now in second place in the conference standings, three games back of the Beavers. Arizona (33-17, 14-10) and UCLA (30-17, 14-10) are tied for third, and Oregon (28-19, 13-11) is in fifth.

The Beavers last won the Pac-12 regular-season championship in 2017. This year, for the first time, there will also be a conference tournament, which will be held May 25-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But first, Oregon State has to close out its regular-season slate. The Beavers will host Portland (26-17) at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at Goss Stadium. The teams met earlier this season in a game played in Hillsboro. Oregon State won that contest 5-1.

The Beavers will then play their final Pac-12 road series of the season at Arizona, starting with a contest at 7 p.m. Friday. Oregon State will finish the regular season with a three-game home series against UCLA May 19-21.

