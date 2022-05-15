OSU baseball: Beavers lose series at Arizona

Travis Bazzana homered and drove in three runs but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a four-run lead in a 10-5 loss to Arizona Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.

With the loss, Oregon State (40-11, 19-8 Pac-12 Conference) holds a one-game lead over Stanford (33-14, 18-9) in the conference standings with three games left to play. The Cardinal rallied for a 7-6 win over Utah on Sunday.

The Wildcats’ comeback was driven by a pair of home runs from Mac Bingham and Chris Davis. Bingham cut OSU’s lead to one run with a three-run blast in the fifth. Davis put Arizona up for good with a two-run home run in the sixth.

The Beavers scored first, putting two on the board in the first inning. Jacob Melton hit a sacrifice fly for his Pac-12 leading 66th RBI of the season, then scored when Gavin Logan singled down the left field line.

Bazzana made it 4-0 with his fourth home run of the season in the second, and then 5-1 on an RBI single in the fourth.

Jake Dukart picked up a season-high three hits to lead the Beavers. He doubled in the sixth and singled in the fourth and eighth innings.

DJ Carpenter, who gave up five runs, took the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the year. Chris Barraza earned the win for Arizona (35-18, 16-11), improving to 2-0. He held OSU to a hit in a scoreless sixth inning.

On Saturday night, Oregon State dropped a 5-2 decision to Arizona which ended the Beavers' eight-game winning streak.

Oregon State scored first when Mason Guerra doubled home Melton in the first. The Beavers scored again in the ninth when Greg Fuchs drove in Travis Bazzana on a triple.

Arizona starter Garrett Irvin gave up one run on three hits over seven innings and improved his record to 5-3.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through the game’s first six innings. Arizona took the lead on Noah Turley’s two-run home run in the seventh. Daniel Susac drove in two more runs on a soft single to center.

Jacob Kmatz (8-1) took the loss for OSU. He allowed six hits and four runs – three earned – in six innings.

Bazzana led OSU with two hits, including a triple in the ninth.

The Beavers will open their final Pac-12 series of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against UCLA. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

