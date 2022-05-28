OSU baseball: Beavers lose 25-22 to UCLA at Pac-12 tournament

Oregon State lost a record-setting game to UCLA 25-22 on Saturday at the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Beavers held a 21-12 lead going into the ninth inning but the Bruins scored nine runs in the frame to force extra innings. UCLA had four hits in the inning and took advantage of three walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch and an error.

Oregon State scored a single run in the 10th, but the Bruins tied the game on a bases-loaded walk and won on a walk-off home run by Tommy Beres.

The UCLA victory forced a second game between the two teams at the double-elimination tournament on Saturday night. That result was not available. The winner of the second game advances to face Stanford in the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Oregon State had a school-record 28 hits in the game, led by Justin Boyd who went 6 for 8 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Gavin Logan was 5 for 7 with five RBIs and two runs scored, and Garret Forrester had three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Logan, who started the game at catcher for Oregon State, was injured on a play at the plate in the ninth.

The Beavers took the lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Forrester. The Bruins scored three runs in the first and four in the second to take a 7-2 lead.

The Beavers put up 15 runs over the next four innings and appeared to have taken control of the contest at Scottsdale Stadium.

Oregon State used nine pitchers in the contest and UCLA used seven.

Stanford advanced to the championship game with a 5-4 victory over Arizona Saturday morning.

