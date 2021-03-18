OSU baseball: Beavers look to rebound as Pac-12 play begins

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State’s players aren’t worried about the bump in the road, and believe they won’t have any trouble putting the losses behind them.

“Every game, every series is gonna be a grind,” catcher Troy Claunch said. “I think we have the right guys to just move on from game-to-game. Whatever happened in the game before, we don't carry that over. We’re not worried about it at all. We’re excited that we get to play (Oregon) three more times.”

This weekend will be a significant benchmark for the Beavers. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they found out the campaign was over the day before they were due to play Arizona in Tucson.

The significance of making it to this point after such a long layoff isn’t lost on Claunch.

“I just kind of realized that walking into the stadium today,” Claunch said. “I don’t know what it was — but reaching this week, with Pac-12 play starting, I just kind of realized this is where things ended for us. So I’m just excited to get it started.”