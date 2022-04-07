OSU baseball: Beavers look to get back on track offensively

Oregon State will look to find the offense that carried the team through its first three Pac-12 baseball series when the Beavers travel to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game set at USC.

The fifth-ranked Beavers (21-7, 7-5) were averaging 10 runs a game in nine conference contests before scoring just eight total in its three-game home series with Stanford last weekend.

“There’s no need to panic when you know you’ve put in the work,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said Sunday after an 8-5 loss to the Cardinal that gave the Beavers their first Pac-12 series loss of the season. “It’s fine-tuning it and staying with your players, and the things that made us great from the beginning and not drifting away from those.”

Wade Meckler carries the Beavers’ hottest bat into the USC series with a nine-game hitting streak. During that stretch, the leadoff man and utility player is batting 17 of 39 (.436) with three doubles, nine walks and nine runs scored.

Meckler had two hits, two walks and scored two runs Tuesday in the Beavers’ 5-1 win against Portland in Hillsboro.

Back to the bump

The projected starters for Friday’s series opener are a pair of left-handers in OSU’s Cooper Hjerpe (6-0, 1.94 ERA) and USC’s Isaac Esqueda (1-0, 1.35).

Hjerpe received a pile of awards after his 17-strikeout performance against Stanford last Friday. In addition to being named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week, he was also selected the national pitcher of the week by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1Baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Hjerpe and OSU outfielder Jacob Melton have been named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The annual award is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

About the opponent

USC is 17-9 overall after Monday’s 9-7 home loss to Hawaii. That followed the Trojans’ three-game home sweep of San Jose State.

USC’s last conference action came at Oregon, where the Ducks took two of three games. The Trojans are 4-5 in Pac-12 play, having won two of three at UCLA and dropping two of three at home to California.

Outfielder Adrian Colon-Rosado is the squad’s leading hitter by average at .375. The Puerto Rico native has four home runs and 19 RBIs with 23 runs scored.

Teammate Tyler Lozano, a catcher, has a team-best six homers with 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored while hitting .253. Utility player Tyrese is second on the team in average at .344. He has a team-high eight doubles along with 14 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Esqueda, the projected Friday starter, will make just his fourth appearance of the season. He was off the field for more than a month before going 1⅔ innings in a start last Friday against San Jose State. He allowed two hits, one earned runs and two walks with one strikeout.

Righty Tyler Stromsborg (1-1, 4.04) has pitched a team-high 35⅔ innings in seven starts. He has 29 strikeouts and 11 walks. Jaden Agassi (2-1, 5.90), another right-hander, has pitched 29 innings in seven appearances (six starts) with 20 strikeouts and 12 walks.

The Trojans, 13-6 at home, are fifth in the Pac-12 in home runs (30), sixth in ERA (4.31) and opposing batting average (.258), tied for sixth in stolen bases (19), seventh in batting average (.276), eighth in on-base percentage (.357) and runs scored (160) and 11th in doubles (39).

Next up

Oregon State will reach the halfway point of the conference schedule at the end of the USC series. After facing the Trojans, the Beavers host Long Beach State in a three-game series starting next Thursday, April 14. After that it’s two home games against Gonzaga (April 18-19) before returning to Pac-12 play with a three-game home set against Washington beginning Friday, April 22.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

