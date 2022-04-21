OSU baseball: Beavers look to continue offensive surge

A short break in the Pac-12 baseball schedule saw Oregon State get back to putting up runs in bunches.

The second-ranked Beavers are averaging better than nine runs and have 45 total hits over the past four games as they jump back into conference play with a three-game home series against Washington. Friday’s opener is set for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

OSU (28-8, 10-5) scored 15 runs in splitting a two-game set with No. 12 Gonzaga, including Tuesday’s 9-4 win at Goss Stadium.

“You take it one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time and everyone starts to build confidence,” Oregon State outfielder Justin Boyd said Saturday after the Beavers took three straight at home against Long Beach State. “It was a big confidence boost last week after USC and we just wanted to roll through this week.”

Boyd has three consecutive multiple-hit games, with 10 RBIs in that stretch, and is batting .354 on the season.

A standout season

OSU sophomore left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (8-0, 1.81 ERA) is set to make his 10th start of the season Friday against Washington.

He leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 88 to just 11 walks and is first in the conference in wins, two better than the next-closest pitcher. He’s also third in innings (54⅔).

Hjerpe has allowed two earned runs over his past three starts, a span of 21 innings. In those three games, he has 37 strikeouts and two walks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Back in the lineup

Junior first baseman/designated hitter TJ Wheeler has played in four games since returning from an eye injury that kept him off the field for more than six weeks.

In those four games (three against Long Beach State, one versus Gonzaga), the first-year Beaver is 3 for 16 with three RBIs, three walks and one run scored. Wheeler was batting .350 before the injury and now sits at .278.

After missing the Long Beach State series due to illness, junior outfielder Jacob Melton returned to go a combined 2 for 8 with a double, two walks and three runs scored in the two games against Gonzaga.

Melton continues to lead the Pac-12 in RBIs (44). He’s also third in average (.362), tied for third in runs (44) and tied for fifth in homers (nine).

The view from the top

Oregon State sits tied with Oregon atop the Pac-12 standings at 10-5, a half-game ahead of both Arizona and No. 7 Stanford (11-7) and one game ahead of No. 13 UCLA (9-6).

The Beavers and Ducks face off in nonconference games in Eugene this Tuesday (April 26) and the following Tuesday (May 3) before OSU hosts UO in a three-game conference series beginning May 6.

About the opponent

Washington (16-18, 6-12) has hit a rough patch, having lost five of six.

In Pac-12 series, the Huskies lost two of three at Utah, swept Washington State at home, lost two of three at Arizona State, got swept at home by Arizona, lost two of three at California and last weekend got swept at home versus Oregon by a combined five runs in three games.

Catcher Johnny Tincher is tops on the team in batting average among the every-day players at .355. He has four home runs, one triple and nine doubles, 20 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Infielder Will Simpson is hitting .288 with team highs in homers (eight), RBIs (28) and runs scored (26). Infielder Coby Morales is batting .282 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

On the mound, right-hander Jared Engman (2-5, 6.10) has made a team-high nine starts and is the Huskies’ projected Friday starter. He has 32 strikeouts and 20 walks in 41⅓ innings. Engman allowed four earned runs and six hits in 3⅔ innings in last week’s start against Oregon.

Righty Calvin Kirchoff (2-1, 4.20) has made eight starts. He has 30 strikeouts and 17 walks in a team-best 45 innings. He’s given up a team-high eight home runs.

Washington is fifth in the Pac-12 in ERA (4.24) and sixth in pitching strikeouts per nine innings (8.77), and offensively ninth in home runs (25), 10th in batting average (.256) and stolen bases (18) and 11th in on-base percentage (.341).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.