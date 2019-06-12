MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Oregon State junior catcher Adley Rutschman and junior left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland each picked up All-American honors on Wednesday.
Rutschman was selected first team by both Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Mulholland, meanwhile, picked up a third-team selection by the NCBWA.
Rutschman, additionally, was selected first-team all-region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).
Mulholland joins Michael Conforto (2012-14) as the only three-time All-Americans in Oregon State’s history. He tallied eight saves and finished with a 3-3 record and 1.93 earned run average in 28 relief outings, which led the Beavers’ pitching staff.
Rutschman, meanwhile, stretched his honors list. In addition to Wednesday’s honors, he’s also been named the National Player of the Year by Baseball America, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball and is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award. The Pac-12’s coaches also selected him as the Conference’s Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year.