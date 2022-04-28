OSU baseball: Beavers in driver's seat in Pac-12 title race

The Pac-12 baseball standings look a little different than they did a week ago, as Oregon State went from tied at the top to now having a 1.5-game lead with three weeks left in the regular season.

Second-ranked OSU (32-8, 13-5) held its ground with a home sweep of Washington, while Oregon (26-14, 11-7) slid back with a home series loss to Washington State.

Arizona (29-13, 13-8), which won two of three at home against Arizona State, has jumped into second in the conference standings, with Oregon, No. 6 Stanford and No. 13 UCLA all two games back at 11-7.

Next up for the Beavers in a three-game set at Utah (24-15-1, 9-9), with the opener in Salt Lake City set for 10 a.m. Friday.

If Oregon State wins the Pac-12 regular-season title, it will have earned it. After playing the Utes, the Beavers have Oregon at home, Arizona on the road and then UCLA at home to close out the schedule.

One down, four to go

The Beavers held off Oregon 4-2 in Eugene on Tuesday. They’ll meet in another nonconference game next Tuesday back in Eugene before opening a three-game Pac-12 series May 6 at Goss Stadium.

“It definitely sets a tone,” getting the first game, said OSU’s Justin Boyd, who hit a two-run home run and also took one away with a leaping catch at the right-field wall. “It will definitely be more competitive, I think, on the weekend with starting rotations. That’s how it’s going to be every game with these guys. They’re a feisty group. But I’m looking forward to the next four times.”

Beavers coach Mitch Canham was asked after Tuesday’s game about Boyd’s big night.

“He’s a ballplayer. I don’t always say that. That’s the best thing you can use to describe him,” Canham said. “No matter what you ask him to do he’s going to go out there and do it to the best of his ability. He can run, he can hit, he can throw. He can lift the guys next to him, provide a bunch of energy. So to go out there and make that play, also hit a shot over the fence, the guys are all fired up.”

Meckler on the move

Outfielder Wade Meckler extended his hitting streak to nine games with a hit against the Ducks. He was 2 for 5 with one RBI and a run scored. In those nine games, he’s 19 of 39 with eight doubles and 12 RBIs.

Meckler has at least one hit in 20 of 21 games with 12 multi-hit contests in that stretch. He’s now third in the Pac-12 in batting average (.371), first in runs scored (53), seventh in walks (31) and tied for seventh in doubles (14).

About the opponent

Utah has won six of its last seven games, a stretch that started with taking two games at home against Arizona. The Utes followed that with a home win against BYU, winning two of three at USC and Tuesday’s home win versus Dixie State.

Catcher Jayden Kiernan is sixth in the Pac-12 in batting average (.360). Kiernan, who has an eight-game hit streak, has one home run, 14 doubles and 33 RBIs on the season.

Infielder Landon Frei is hitting .348 with two home runs, six doubles and 24 RBIs. First baseman/pitcher TJ Clarkson (.333) leads the Utes and is tied for third in the Pac-12 with 11 home runs and is tied for the team lead with 34 RBIs.

Redshirt senior right-hander Matthew Sox is the Utes’ projected Friday starter.

He’s 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA and pitched a complete game in last Friday’s win against USC, allowing six hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with four strikeouts. Sox had taken the loss in five of his previous six outings.

He’s tied for sixth in the conference with seven home runs allowed.

Utes head coach Gary Henderson was Oregon State’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 1999 to 2003.

