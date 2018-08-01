The Oregon State baseball team has been named as one of 46 programs to receive the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Beavers have been recognized for the third consecutive season – they’re one of just 15 programs nationally with that distinction. Oregon State is also the only Pac-12 Conference program to be honored in any of the three seasons since the award was created.
To be recognized, teams must have at least a 3.0 grade point average for the 2017-18 academic year. Oregon State, which finished with a 3.19 mark, is one of nearly 300 teams across multiple levels (NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior college and high school) to be honored this year.
The Beavers had a Pac-12 best 16 student-athletes — for the second consecutive season — recognized academically by the conference in 2018, with Jack Anderson and Cadyn Grenier earning first-team honors. Both were also named CoSIDA Academic All-District 8.
Anderson, meanwhile, was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for baseball and just received a postgraduate scholarship from the Pac-12 as he prepares to attend Regis University in Denver.
