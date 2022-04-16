OSU baseball: Beavers homer their way to series sweep of Dirtbags

Oregon State found the long ball in a big way early Saturday, putting a damper on any thoughts Long Beach State had of avoiding the three-game sweep at Goss Stadium.

Home runs by Wade Meckler, Jake Dukart and Justin Boyd carried the third-ranked Beavers to an 8-0 lead through two innings on their way to a 14-3 win in the nonconference home game.

Boyd, a sophomore outfielder, was a combined 0 for 11 in his last three games before going 2 for 4 with a career-best five RBIs and two runs scored.

“Not bad at all, compared to the other past couple days I’ve had,” he said. “Just staying confident and not losing faith in myself, and my teammates pushing me, and me knowing that they have confidence in me.”

Meckler was 3 for 3 with a double to go with his homer, plus two walks and five runs scored. He’s now hitting .357 on the season.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said Meckler set the tone and instantly energized his team with his opposite-field homer off the top of the bullpen structure in left field.

“Most other teams probably think he’s the biggest pain in the neck to have to pitch to,” Canham said of Meckler. “He doesn’t chase out of the zone and he finds ways to get on base. He’s been called a pest many times before, but he works his tail off, man. No one’s surprised when they see him succeed.”

Meckler’s dinger, his first of the season, led off the bottom of the first inning to get the scoring started. After two singles and a fielder’s choice grounder made it 2-0, Dukart followed with a three-run homer to left.

In the second, two one-out walks preceded Boyd’s three-run home run to deep center field for an 8-0 lead.

The Dirtbags (15-19) would get two runs back in the third off OSU starter Jacob Kmatz. The Beavers (27-7), who have now won seven straight heading into a two-game home series with No. 14 Gonzaga that begins Monday, tacked on one in the fourth on Garret Forrester’s two-out RBI single.

Leading 9-3 going to the bottom of the sixth, OSU broke it open with four runs as the first five batters reached safely. Boyd singled to left and Garret Forrester doubled in the same direction to each score a run. Logan added a two-run double to left to make it a 10-run margin.

The Beavers tacked on one more in the seventh on a Meckler double down the left field line, a Travis Bazzana single and a Boyd sacrifice fly to center.

Oregon State pounded out 14 hits in all, with Forrester getting three and Logan and Dukart two apiece to go with Meckler’s three and Boyd’s two.

Kmatz went five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. The freshman right-hander, the Beavers’ regular No. 2 starter, struck out five.

OSU sent six pitchers to the mound in all, including Mitchell Verburg, who pitched two scoreless inning in back of Kmatz, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Victor Quinn and Justin Thorsteinson recorded two outs apiece and Braden Boisvert and DJ Carpenter one out each.

Oregon State 8, Long Beach State 2

Meckler, Bazzana and Forrester all doubled twice and the Beavers scored six runs in their final two turns at bat Friday night.

Cooper Hjerpe struck out 11 in seven innings to improve to 8-0, helping Oregon State (26-7) to the series victory over the Dirtbags (15-18). Hjerpe scattered five hits and two runs in his ninth start the season.

His eight wins lead the nation and he upped his strikeout total to 88 this season, which leads the Pac-12 Conference.

Meckler paced the nine-hit Oregon State offensive attack with three of his own. He doubled and later scored in the Beavers’ three-run seventh. Meckler doubled again in the eighth, driving home Kyle Dernedde and Dukart during OSU’s three-run frame.

Bazzana’s second double of the game drove home Meckler during that three-run eighth, capping the game’s scoring. His first double of the game, coming in the seventh, served as the game-winner when it drove in Meckler.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

