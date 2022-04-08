OSU baseball: Beavers hold off Trojans to claim conference series win

A game-ending double-play grounder clipped a USC rally Saturday afternoon as No. 5 Oregon State held on for a 3-2 win to clinch the Pac-12 baseball series at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

Beavers pitcher Jacob Kmatz scattered two hits and a run in a season-long six innings.

The three-game series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Oregon State (23-7, 9-5) is looking for its first-ever road sweep of the Trojans (17-11, 4-7).

Kmatz gave up a second-inning home run to Garret Guillemette, a solo shot that tied the game at one. Kmatz, however, recovered to retire the next 12 batters he faced. He gave way to Ben Ferrer in the seventh and improved to 5-0 on the year.

Jacob Melton drove in a run on a double in the first, Garret Forrester hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Brady Kasper singled in a run in the eighth to provide the Oregon State offense. Forrester and Justin Boyd each had two hits to pace the Beavers’ offense, which finished with nine overall.

Tyler Stromsborg was sharp for the Trojans but took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the year. He allowed six hits and two runs in six innings of work.

Ferrer worked 2⅓ innings of relief of Kmatz, but the Trojans managed to score one on a run-scoring single from Guillemette in the ninth.

Ryan Brown, making his team-leading 14th appearance of the season, came on and closed out the game for his third save of the season. He induced Trevor Halsema into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Oregon State 9, USC 1

Cooper Hjerpe tossed six scoreless innings and Garret Forrester went 3 for 3 Friday as the Beavers got the series-opening win.

Hjerpe, making his eighth start of the season, struck out nine and scattered four hits in his fourth quality start. The sophomore left-hander, who had 17 strikeouts a week earlier against Stanford struck out at least one batter in every full inning of work Friday.

He picked up the win to push his conference-best mark to 7-0.

Forrester singled in the first, fourth and seventh innings, scoring a run after his first hit of the day. He also walked twice to move to 35 on the year, extending his Pac-12 lead.

The Beavers got to USC starter Isaac Esqueda early, scoring a run in the first before putting three more on the board in the second. Kyle Dernedde plated the first run of the second on a successful squeeze, then watched as Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton drove in runs on back-to-back at bats, putting the OSU lead at four.

Esqueda took the loss to drop to 1-1 this season. He allowed five hits and four runs in two innings.

The Beavers put five insurance runs on the board in the ninth, highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Jake Dukart. Dukart, starting at third, picked up two hits, as did Boyd and Wade Meckler. Overall, Oregon State finished with 11 hits.

\Meckler extended his hit streak to 10 games with a single on the first at-bat of the game. Forrester picked up his eighth multiple-hit game of the season. Dukart has triples in back-to-back games.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

