At nearly the exact time Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch tagged out Cameron Campbell attempting to score on a double steal that ended the top of the third inning, the Goss Stadium lights went out.
After a 16-minute delay, the lights were back on and, down 4-2, the Beavers found some traction.
A four-run bottom of the third gave the Beavers the lead for good as they picked up a 7-6 nonconference Civil War victory over Goss in a game that took over four hours on Tuesday night.
It is Oregon State’s 10th consecutive win over the Ducks.
“The only good thing about tonight was winning the game,” Oregon State interim coach Pat Bailey said. “... We talked about it beforehand, wbvery game is important. You can’t look at it as just one more game, just one more game. Games like this early in the year are the difference between hosting a regional and not hosting a regional. So every game we play is every bit as important whether it’s a midweek game or a weekend game.”
Christian Chamberlain, who picked up the pitching win with a solid outing in relief, agreed.
“The win’s the most important thing,” he said. “You’re not going to go out there and have your best stuff every single time, just got to compete. And I think we didn’t do a good job of that early on in the game and it got a little better but it wasn’t pretty but we still got the win.”
The Beavers (13-1-1) head to UCLA for the Pac-12 opening three-game series. Oregon (10-5) is home for a three-game series with Washington. Both begin Friday.
After the delay, Alex McGarry opened the bottom of the third with a single and Preston Jones walked before Adley Rutschman sent the first pitch he saw into left for an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Beau Philip then bunted for a base hit to load the bases before Tyler Malone ripped one to right to tie the game. George Mendazona delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to make it 5-4 before a wild pitch allowed Philip to score for a 6-4 lead.
The Beavers tacked on a run in the fourth. McGarry walked and Jones reached on an error and both advanced on a wild pitch. Rutschman delivered a sac fly for a 7-4 lead.
Two walks and a single off pitcher Dylan Pearce loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth. But the Ducks managed just one run to get within 7-5.
Oregon loaded the bases in the sixth but Chamberlain ended the inning with a strikeout.
The Beavers had a chance to tack on some insurance but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.
The Ducks got a leadoff double by Jakob Goldfarb in the ninth and Vinny Toste drove him in with a one-out pinch-hit single. But Jake Mulholland got a strikeout with the tying run at second to end it.
Chamberlain went 2 ⅔ innings in relief, striking out three and walking three, to pick up the win.
The Ducks loaded the bases in the first on a walk, bloop single and hit batter with two outs, but starter Nathan Burns got a fly out to center to end the threat.
Walks to McGarry and Rutschman and three wild pitches put runners at the second and third in the bottom of the first, and Philip delivered with a hard-hit two-run single to left for a 2-0 lead.
After two walks and a sac bunt put runners and second and third with one out in the second, the Ducks cut the deficit to 2-1 on a wild pitch. Sam Novitske followed with a double to left to tie the game and end the night for Burns.
The Ducks took a 3-2 lead in the third. Gabe Matthews singled and went to second on an error. He then went to third on an errant pickoff throw when nobody covered second and scored on a wild pitch.
Goldfarb doubled and Campbell walked before Max Foxcroft singled to right to make it 4-2. The Ducks tried a double steal but Campbell was thrown out at the plate to end the inning as the lights went out.
Both teams walked 10 batters and there were eight total wild pitches. The Beavers used five pitchers and the Ducks six.
“Our pitching staff is a strike-throwing pitching staff,” Bailey said. “It started with Burnsy and went the whole game.”
For the Ducks, it was a matter of not getting the hit when they needed.
"We set the table we just need to eat more frequently," coach George Horton said. "The two-out hit's always going to determine the win or the loss a lot of times is getting that clutch hit. We didn't get it when it really mattered."