Oregon State hit four home runs Friday as the Beavers won the second game of their four-game series at Cal Poly, 7-2, on Friday night in San Luis Obispo, California.

Gavin Turley hit a solo home run in the fourth, Micah McDowell went deep for the first time in his career in the sixth and Mikey Kane and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back long balls in the seventh to power the Beavers to their eighth consecutive victory.

The four solo home runs equaled a season-high for the Beavers as a team as Oregon State (8-1) posted four in the series finale Sunday against Coppin State. Oregon State has now hit 10 home runs in its last three games and 13 over its last six.

The Beavers did score three runs without the ball leaving the park. The first came on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Smith that tied the game at two. Then, in the ninth, OSU scored two more when Ruben Cedillo walked with the bases loaded and Garret Forrester hit a sacrifice fly.

Aiden Jimenez threw four scoreless innings of relief in relief of Trent Sellers. Making his third appearance of the season, the freshman righty earned his first career win after limiting the Mustangs to two hits and two walks in four scoreless innings. He struck out five and retired the last nine batters he faced.

Bryce Warrecker, Cal Poly’s starter, took the loss to drop to 1-1 on the year. The righty allowed six hits and five runs in seven innings.

Sellers struck out seven for the Beavers, but also issued five walks in three full innings. He did not figure in the decision.

Tyler Mejia picked up the save by working the final two innings. It marked the first of his career.

Oregon State and Cal Poly (2-6) will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon. This is a schedule change as Sunday’s originally scheduled game was moved to Saturday due to rain in the forecast. The second game of Saturday’s twin bill will start approximately 45 minutes after game one ends.