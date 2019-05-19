STANFORD, Calif. — Zak Taylor hit his first home run of the season and the Oregon State offense finished with 13 hits in a 5-2 Pac-12 win over Stanford on Sunday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.
The win split what turned out to be a two-game series with the Cardinal after Saturday’s game was rained out.
Taylor hit a hanging breaking ball from Stanford starter Erik Miller over the left field fence in the fifth to send Oregon State to a 4-0 lead. It highlighted an offense that helped push the Beavers to a 35-16-1 overall record and 20-6 mark in Pac-12 play.
Oregon State has now won at least 20 games in Pac-12 play for three consecutive seasons.
Jake Harvey, Alex McGarry and Troy Claunch all had two hits for the Beavers, whose 13 on the day pushed Oregon State to double figures for the 12th time in Pac-12 play.
The Beavers did not have to put the ball in play to score their first three runs of the game. Andy Armstrong swung at a pitch in the dirt in the first, but the ball got past Stanford catcher Maverick Handley, who couldn’t find it at the backstop, allowing two runs to score on the wild pitch.
Preston Jones made it a 3-0 game in the third when he was hit by a 2-1 offering from Miller with the bases loaded.
McGarry followed Taylor’s home run in the fifth with a run-scoring single, enabling Armstrong to come in from second to make it a 5-0 game.
Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers and was solid through five, holding the Cardinal (39-10, 20-6) to five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He threw 64 pitches before giving way to Dylan Pearce in the sixth. Gambrell earned the win to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Jake Mulholland came on in the ninth with a runner on first and finished the game for his eighth save of the season and 30th of his career.
The Beavers put two runners on to open the fifth and chased Miller. He allowed six hits and four runs in four innings, and took the loss, dropping to 7-2 on the year.
Oregon State opens a three-game series with USC at 6:05 p.m. Thursday night at Goss Stadium.