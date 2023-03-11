Kyle Dernedde drove in two runs and Mikey Kane a third as Oregon State dropped a 6-3 decision to Washington State on Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium.

With the win, Washington State evened the three-game series at a game apiece.

Dernedde laced a two-out double in the second to put the Beavers up, 2-1. WSU, however, scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and twice more in the eighth to push ahead, 6-2.

Kane singled home a run in the eighth but that was OSU’s last scoring opportunity as Chase Grillo tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in five innings. He is 1-2 on the year.

His counterpart, Caden Kaelber, improved to 3-0. The righty scattered five hits and two runs in seven innings of work.

Kane and Brady Kasper each had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with seven as a team.

Oregon State (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and Washington State (12-2, 1-1) conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.