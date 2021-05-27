OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Kevin Abel struck out seven in a complete-game effort but a sixth-inning home run was the difference in Oregon State’s 1-0 loss to No. 9 Stanford in the three-game series opener Thursday night at Sunken Diamond.

Abel, who worked a season-long eight innings, surpassed the 100-strikeout plateau for the second time in his career, becoming just the third pitcher in school history to do so. The righty has 106 strikeouts on the year, which is now 10 shy of tying for 10th for a single-season at OSU. Abel, however, took the loss due to Brock Jones’ solo home run in the sixth inning that put the Cardinal on the board.

Abel is now 3-4 on the year.

Abel’s counterpart, Brendan Beck, also tossed a complete game, limiting Oregon State (33-21 overall, 15-13 Pac-12 Conference) to three hits; singles by Greg Fuchs, Troy Claunch and Wade Meckler. Claunch’s extended his hit streak to 15 games while Meckler pushed his to 10.

Beck picked up the win, improving to 7-1 on the year. Stanford, meanwhile, improved to 32-13 overall and 16-9 in Pac-12 play.

The Beavers and Cardinal continue the three-game series Friday night at Sunken Diamond. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

