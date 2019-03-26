HILLSBORO — Matthew Gretler hit the first home run of his collegiate career in Oregon State’s 5-1 loss to Portland Tuesday in front of 4,648 fans at Ron Tonkin Field.
Gretler drilled a 2-1 pitch from Portland starter Kevin Baker over the left field fence in the fourth inning to trim the Pilots’ lead to 4-1. The Beavers (16-5-1 overall), however, were unable to score from that point on.
Portland (16-9) managed four runs in the first two innings off Oregon State starter Jake Pfennings, who lasted 1 ⅔ innings. He allowed three hits and four runs with three walks and three strikeouts, and took the loss to drop to 0-1 this season.
Baker worked four innings in his fifth start of the year for Portland and gave up two hits and a run with three walks and six strikeouts. Because he did not go five innings, reliever Chris Clements was given the win after two scoreless innings. He improved to 5-0 this season.
The teams combined for 11 walks, 25 strikeouts and 21 left on base while picking up only 11 hits. Dylan Pearce, who worked 2 1/3 innings after coming on in the fifth after reliever Sam Tweedt, struck out four.
The Beavers return to Pac-12 play against Washington in a three-game series that starts Friday night at 7:05 p.m.