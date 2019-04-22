RENO, Nev. — Oregon State fell 8-7 to Nevada in 12 innings.
The Beavers trailed 7-5 going into the six but were able to tie it in the sixth.
Neither team was able to break through by the end of nine innings and it went into extras.
Pitcher Dylan Pearce kept the Wolf Pack off-balance for several innings, retiring 15 straight batters from the seventh into the final inning.
Nevada was able to draw a walk and a single to get two on and an OSU error on a bunt allowed the game-winner to score.
The teams meet again at noon on Tuesday.