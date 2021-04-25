OSU baseball: Beavers fall in 12

IRVINE, Calif. — Joe Casey and Kyle Froemke both homered and Andy Armstrong went 4 for 6 but Oregon State dropped its baseball series finale at UC Irvine, 7-6 in 12 innings Sunday at Anteater Ballpark.

UC Irvine’s Thomas McCaffrey singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th, sending the Anteaters to the series win. The single came off reliever Reid Sebby, who took the loss after 1⅓ innings, dropping to 2-1 on the year.

Casey hit his second home run in as many games, a solo shot in the third that put the Beavers (26-12 overall) up 5-0. Four innings later, and with the score deadlocked at five, Froemke hit his first collegiate home run, also a solo shot, that gave OSU a 6-5 lead.

Mike Peabody evened the game at six in the bottom half of the seventh on another solo home run, this time to left field.

Armstrong finished with two doubles and two singles to equal a career-high four hits. His first hit of the day, a single, drove in two in Oregon State’s four-run first inning.

Garret Forrester had three hits, including a double, for the Beavers, who recorded 14 overall. Casey, whose home run was his sixth of the season, tallied two hits, as did Wade Meckler.