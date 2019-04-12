PHOENIX — Alex McGarry hit his sixth home run of the season but it wasn’t enough as Oregon State dropped the opener of a three-game series to Arizona State, 4-1, Friday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
McGarry opened the game’s scoring with a solo home run off a 1-1 pitch from Arizona State starter Alec Marsh. The Sun Devils’ starter, however, managed to handcuff the Beavers the rest of the way. He struck out nine and held Oregon State (23-8-1 overall, 9-4 Pac-12 Conference) to three hits and a walk in a complete-game effort.
Brandon Eisert started for the Beavers and was one out away from a quality start after he was relieved by Nathan Burns with two out in the sixth. Eisert took the loss after allowing 11 hits and three runs. He is 7-1 on the year.
The teams meet again on Saturday.