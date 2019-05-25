Oregon State’s offense had struggled all game Saturday.
But trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, the Beavers had the tying runs at second and third with one out
That’s when things got a bit strange.
Zach Zalesky swung at a pitch in the dirt for what appeared to be strike three. He ran halfway to first, stopped, then went the rest of the way without a throw to first.
The umpires then huddled together and ruled Zalesky was out.
OSU interim coach Pat Bailey argued that decision and was eventually ejected after he continued to voice his displeasure toward home plate umpire Angel Campos.
Another member of the coaching staff was ejected moments later. Bailey will not have to miss the next game.
“What he said was that he called him out, he made a big mistake and that’s why the catcher didn’t throw and therefore he was out,” Bailey said after the game. “But you and I both know it’s a really bad interpretation.”
After the dust settled, Tyler Malone struck out and USC tacked on three more runs in the ninth for a 5-0 Pac-12 victory before a wet and upset crowd at Goss Stadium.
It was a confusing and frustrating series of events for the Beavers, who dropped two of three over the weekend and lost a Pac-12 series for just the second time this season. They also were swept by Oklahoma State at home in conference play.
“Obviously the call was made and we didn’t agree with it,” said Beau Philip, who was on third at the time. “Sometimes it’s your way and sometimes it’s not. It is what it is. I don’t think that’s what decided the outcome of that game but definitely thought we had some momentum and kind of switched it.”
Oregon State (36-18-1, 21-8), which finished third in the Pac-12, will wait to see if it is awarded a host regional. Those selections will be announced around 5:30 p.m. Sunday; the NCAA tournament selection show is at 9 a.m. Monday.
Bailey was asked if he thought the Beavers had done enough to earn a top 16 seed.
“Don’t know. I guess we’ll find out on (Sunday), won’t we,” he said.
Added Philip: “It’s not really up to us, it’s out of our hands. We’re just going to look forward to getting back on the field if we get that opportunity. Would love to host but it is what it is at this point. We’ll let them decide.”
The Beavers left nine runners on base and six in scoring position on Saturday. Three times they had a runner at third with one out and failed to score.
“We need to be more competitive at the plate with runners in scoring position,” Bailey said. “We’ve had an issue with that probably the last five, six games. That was a big issue.”
Philip said he couldn’t pinpoint exactly what the issue has been.
“Some guys might not be seeing it well, I think we’re all trying to be competitive,” he said. “Maybe we have a little pressure on our shoulders right now. We’ll work through it. It’s a fresh start at this point. Everyone is 0-0 right now.”
Kyle Hurt went seven shutout innings, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out nine for the Trojans.
“It was just confidence and getting my timing down in the first inning,” Hurt said. “Not trying to do too much, just attacking every single hitter and not let things spin out of control.”
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the second as Clay Owens walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Ramirez.
Blake Sabol doubled with one out in the sixth and scored on a single to left by Matthew Acosta for a 2-0 lead.
Philip extended his hit streak to 10 games by lacing a double to the left field corner to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Adley Rutschman grounded out to first to advance Philip to third, but Alex McGarry struck out and Zalesky popped up to third to strand Philip.
After the Beavers failed to score in the eighth, the Trojans put the game away with three runs in the ninth.
The Beavers have lost eight of their last 13 games heading into the postseason and were shut out twice in the series with the Trojans.
“There’s nothing you can do about it so you’ve got to show up and I told them today things had better change from a competitive viewpoint in terms of helping each other out and wanting to fight for one another,” Bailey said. “That’s going to have to change if we want to do well in the postseason.”