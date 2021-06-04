OSU baseball: Beavers facing win-or-go-home scenario after falling 6-5 in postseason opener

Reliever Will Frisch came on for the Beavers in relief of Abel and the Patriots taxed him for three more runs over 1⅓ innings.

While the Dallas Baptist offense was racking up runs, their starting pitcher, Dominic Hamel was keeping the Beavers’ bats quiet. Hamel, one of the top starters in the nation, navigated his way through five relatively stress-free innings and held Oregon State to two runs — a Troy Claunch RBI groundout, and a solo homer from Ryan Ober.

In the sixth, though, the Beavers finally solved Hamel. He issued back-to-back four pitch walks. Then, with two outs, Greg Fuchs launched a three-run homer deep to right-center that cut the Dallas Baptist lead to 6-5.

A sophomore outfielder who started just 16 games during the regular season, Fuchs became a mainstay in the Oregon State lineup during the the Stanford series last weekend and did enough to earn a starting nod in the postseason opener.

In his third at-bat, he ambushed Hamel on a first-pitch fastball and sent it sailing deep beyond the outfield fence.

“He was throwing me fastballs my first two at-bats and I was taking the first pitch,” Fuchs said. “I knew he was gonna come with one again. Thankfully, I just jumped on it right away, early.”