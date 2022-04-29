OSU baseball: Beavers drop series opener at Utah

Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe was perfect through six innings on Friday as the Beavers opened their Pac-12 Conference series against Utah in Salt Lake City.

But the Utes scored two runs in the seventh to claim a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Oregon State (32-9, 13-6 Pac-12).

Utah's Kai Roberts broke up the perfect game with a single and then scored on a double by Landon Frei. An RBI single by Jayden Kiernan brought home Frei with what proved to the winning run.

Oregon State took the lead in the sixth when Justin Boyd tripled to open the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Garret Forrester. Forrester led the Beavers with two hits, extending his hit streak to nine games. Wade Meckler singled and walked for Oregon State. He has reached base safely in all 41 games this season.

Hjerpe (8-1) struck out nine in seven innings with no walks.

Matthew Sox (4-2) picked up the win for Utah (25-15-1 overall, 10-9) after limiting the Beavers to one run on six hits in seven innings.

Oregon State and Utah continue their three-game series at 10 a.m. Saturday at 10 a.m. PDT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.