STANFORD, Calif. – Joe Casey went 3 for 4 with a triple and Alex McGarry hit his eighth home run of the season but Oregon State dropped an 8-5 Pac-12 baseball decision to Stanford on Friday night at Sunken Diamond in the opener of a key three-game series.
The teams will meet again at noon Saturday with the finale set for noon Sunday. Saturday's time was changed from the originally scheduled 4 p.m. start.
The loss snapped a 13-game win streak for Oregon State at Sunken Diamond, dating back to the 2009 season.
Casey paced Oregon State’s (34-16-1, 19-6) eight-hit attack with his eighth multi-hit effort of the season, and fourth with three hits. He was backed up McGarry, who had two hits for his 12th multi-hit game. He also drove in two.
Adley Rutschman, who earlier on Friday, was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, given annually to the nation’s top catcher, finished with two RBIs as well.
McGarry opened the game’s scoring with a solo home run in the second, his eighth of the season. Stanford (39-9, 20-5) scored three in the bottom half of the inning, but then Casey and Rutschman drove in runs on a triple and single, respectively.
The Beavers took the lead in the fifth on a single by Rutschman, and extended it to 5-3 when McGarry singled to right. The Cardinal, however, scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Both starters were chased before going a full five innings. Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers and allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 4⅔ innings. His counterpart, Brendan Beck, worked 4⅓ innings, allowing six hits and five runs.
Fehmel took the loss and dropped to 7-2 this season. The win went to Jacob Palisch, who threw 1⅔ scoreless innings to improve to 3-1 this season.
With his two RBIs, Rutschman took sole possession of third place in the Oregon State career record books with 171. He’s two behind No. 2 Andy Jarvis (2000-03) and eight behind No. 1 Michael Conforto (2012-14). Rutschman has 55 RBIs on the year, five shy of tying KJ Harrison (2015) for the 10th-most in a single season.
Joey Mundt gave up his first run since Feb. 16 against Gonzaga, snapping a stretch of five consecutive outings without a run allowed. The Oregon State bullpen, meanwhile, has allowed just one run in its last 20 innings. and has allowed just seven hits over that stretch.
Oregon State’s error-free streak was snapped at seven games. It had been the team’s longest stretch without committing an error since the 2012 Beavers went eight games from May 15 through June 1 of that season.