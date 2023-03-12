Oregon State managed just one hit Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Washington State in the final game of their Pac-12 Conference baseball series at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers (11-4, 1-2 Pac-12) had won six consecutive series against the Cougars (13-2, 2-1) before dropping the last two games.

Aiden Jimenez Oregon State freshman Aiden Jimenez pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings Sunday against Washington State.

Washington State took advantage of a two-out walk and an error to score two unearned runs in the first against Oregon State starter Jaren Hunter.

The right-handed junior bounced back to pitch five scoreless innings. He took the loss, giving up three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

“He did a phenomenal job,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham. “It can be difficult to go out there and give up a couple runs, walk a guy, put some traffic on the bases and have to throw to some extra hitters and throw some extra pitches, but he continued to get after it in the zone and once again continued to get better and better.”

The Beavers scored their lone run in the third as Tanner Smith hit a leadoff single and Kyle Dernedde laid down a sacrifice bunt. Micah McDowell then drew a walk and Smith went to third on a wild pitch. Travis Bazzana delivered a deep fly ball to center field and Smith was able to tag up and score easily.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But that was all the offense could manage on a day when four Washington State pitchers combined on a one-hitter, with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Freshman Aiden Jimenez relieved Hunter in the seventh and pitched 1⅓ innings. Jimenez did allow two hits in the eighth but Ben Ferrer came on and put out the threat.

The Cougars added an insurance run in the top of the ninth as Elijah Hainline doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch.

Oregon State will host Nevada for a pair of nonconference games on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Stanford for a three-game series starting Friday.

Washington State 3, Oregon State 1

Washington State 200 000 001 — 3 7 0

Oregon State 001 000 000 — 1 1 1

Taylor, Wilford (5), Baughn (8), Grillo (9) and Morrow. Hunter, Jimenez (7), Ferrer (8), Brown (9) and Smith. W: Taylor (2-0). L: Hunter (1-1). S: Grillo (4). 2B: Hainline (WSU).

Hits: WSU 7 (Brown 2, Magee, Morrow, Matthews, Hainline, Russell); OSU 1 (Smith).

RBIs: WSU 2 (Morrow, Matthews); OSU 1 (Bazzana).