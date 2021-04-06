OSU baseball: Beavers drop series finale to Gonzaga

Jake Dukart and Wade Mackler each doubled and singled in Oregon State’s 5-2 nonconference baseball loss to Gonzaga Tuesday night at Goss Stadium.

The teams split the midweek series after Oregon State won 11-3 on Monday. The Beavers won two of three versus the Bulldogs in 2021; OSU also picked up a 20-4 win in Surprise, Arizona, in February.

Dukart singled in the fifth and doubled in the eighth, scoring on the latter hit when Jacob Melton grounded out to short. Overall, Dukart reached base three times after walking in the first. Meckler, meanwhile, doubled in the seventh as a pinch hitter, then singled in the ninth.

Ober opened OSU’s (21-7 overall) scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first. Gonzaga (17-11), however, scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead.

Jaren Hunter was charged with both runs in the fifth and took the loss to drop to 0-2 this season.

Gonzaga starter Nico Zeglin picked up the win to improve to 3-1 as he scattered three hits and a run with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Oregon State opens a three-game series at Oregon Friday night at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

