Ruben Cedillo tallied two hits and Gavin Turley hit a home run in his first career at bat but Oregon State dropped a 7-2 decision to New Mexico in the Beavers’ 2023 season opener Friday afternoon at Surprise, Arizona.

Cedillo singled in both the first and third innings, and ended the day 2 for 4. Turley hit a solo home run on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning to net the Beavers their first run of the season.

Brady Kasper also drove in a run for the Beavers on a double in the ninth.

New Mexico snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Beavers on the strength of 14 hits. The Lobos scored three in the fourth to go ahead for good, and posted solo runs in the sixth and eighth and two in the seventh.

Trent Sellers made his first OSU start, and took the loss after allowing five hits and two runs — one earned — in three innings with seven strikeouts. His counterpart, Riley Egloff, held OSU to five hits and a run in five innings to pick up the win.

OSU returns to Surprise Stadium Saturday to take on Minnesota. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT.