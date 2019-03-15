LOS ANGELES — George Mendazona had a career-high three hits but the No. 3 Oregon State offense was stymied by No. 2 UCLA in an 8-0 Pac-12 baseball loss Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Mendazona singled in the second and fifth innings before doubling with two down in the seventh inning. He nearly doubled his season hit total of four coming into the game, and will carry a 7 for 17 (.412) line into the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore made his third start at third base this season and broke his career-best of two hits, previously set earlier this season versus Nebraska on Feb. 23 in Surprise, Arizona. He also extended his hit streak to three games.
Mendazona was all the offense Oregon State (13-2-1, 0-1) could muster against UCLA starter Zach Pettway. The righty held the Beavers to three hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings to improved to 1-1 this season.
Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers and took the loss after allowing 10 hits and six runs in 6⅓ innings. He struck out six and is now 0-1 this season.
The Bruins (12-3, 1-0) opened the game’s scoring with a run-scoring single by Kevin Kendall in the second, and followed that with a two-run home run by Jack Stronach in the third. UCLA made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
UCLA capped its offensive output with a four-run seventh to go up 8-0.
Saturday’s (6 p.m.) and Sunday’s (noon) games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.