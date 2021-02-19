OSU baseball: Beavers drop opener, 3-2 to Kansas State

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Ryan Ober hit an eighth-inning two-run home run but Oregon State was unable to complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to Kansas State on Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Ober’s two-run blast came after Preston Jones’ two-out triple gave the Beavers a runner in scoring position for the first time since the second inning. Ober then took a 2-0 pitch from Kansas State reliever Eric Torres and deposited it over the fence in left center for his fourth career home run.

Kevin Abel made his first start for the Beavers since March 1, 2019, and struck out seven in 4⅔ innings. He gave up just one hit with two walks and allowed two runs – one of which was unearned. He took the loss.

The win went to Kansas State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, who struck out 10 in seven innings. He issued two walks while scattering three hits. He picked up the win.

Kansas State scored two runs in the fifth and a solo run in the sixth. Both came off doubles, first by Nick Goodwin in the fifth, followed by Caleb Littlejim in the following inning.