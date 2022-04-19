OSU baseball: Beavers drop mid-week opener to Gonzaga

Oregon State gave up seven runs in the third inning on Monday in a 13-6 loss to Gonzaga at Goss Stadium.

The teams will wrap up their nonconference series at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in Corvallis.

No. 2 Oregon State (27-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning but the Bulldogs answered with four runs in the top of the second. The Beavers put three more runs on the board in the second to regain the lead before 12th-ranked Gonzaga took control of the game with its big inning.

Justin Boyd drove in three runs and stole three bases in the first two innings. Boyd, Wade Meckler and Jake Dukart each posted two hits for the Beavers, who finished with 10 as a team. Dukart doubled and hit his third triple of the season.

Jacob Rutherford earned the win for Gonzaga (24-9), tossing 4⅔ innings in relief. He scattered three hits and a run to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers, taking the loss to drop to 1-1 on the year. He gave up seven hits and eight runs in two innings.

